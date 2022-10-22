Appeals court temporarily halts Biden’s student debt cancellation

WASHINGTON- President Joe Biden said that nearly 22 million Americans have already signed up for his student debt forgiveness program, promoting enrollment in the initiative on Friday and assailing Republicans who have criticised the relief.

But hours after he spoke, a federal appeals court in St. Louis temporarily blocked the programme from moving forward until it rules on an injunction request from six Republican-led states challenging its legality.

The action puts any debt cancellation on hold until the court can rule on the states’ request for an injunction preventing the government from discharging debts. The court set a Monday deadline for the government to submit its response to the states’ filing and a Tuesday deadline for the states to respond.

Lawyers for the states asked the court to revive their lawsuit over the plan after it was dismissed on Thursday by a federal judge who determined that the states wouldn’t suffer any direct harm if the plan went into effect.

The White House did not immediately comment on Friday night on the appeals court decision.

Mr Biden’s remarks, at the University of Delaware on Friday, represented his most aggressive promotion yet for the debt-relief plan, less than three weeks before midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.

“Their outrage is wrong and it’s hypocritical,” Mr Biden said at Delaware State University, singling out Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas by name.

“Who in the hell do they think they are?” he said, to applause from an audience largely made up of students.

Republican lawsuits threaten to throw millions of applicants into limbo, though the president applauded Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s decision on Thursday to deny one group of plaintiffs’ request to block the program before it takes effect.

For weeks after announcing the student-debt relief plan in August, Mr Biden all but avoided talking about it as his administration worked out kinks in the application process. While they welcomed promotional efforts that kicked off this week, some Democrats have expressed worry that Mr Biden waited too long to make an impact in the election.

Eligible borrowers can apply to have as much as US$20,000 in debt forgiven.

“I certainly think there was an argument that it could have been done earlier,” said Chris Scott, chief political officer at Democracy for America, a progressive PAC, pointing out that his group was among those pushing the White House to act sooner.

He said development of the application portal may have led Mr Biden to hold off from pushing the programme on the trail. The site officially launched on Monday.

In 2013, Democrats were stung after then-President Barack Obama’s healthcare.gov site to enroll people for health insurance crashed within hours of its launch, drawing widespread criticism.