Apparent false 'active shooter' alarm shutters US air base

CHICAGO (AFP) - A report of an active shooter briefly shut down a US Air Force base on Thursday (Aug 2) in the state of Ohio, before police gave the all-clear signal in what was potentially a false alarm.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said the report of an active shooter came at 12.40pm (12.40am on Friday, Singapore time).

The all-clear signal for most of the base was sent out less than two hours later, a base spokeswoman told AFP.

Emergency personnel "responded to a reported active shooter incident at the base hospital," spokeswoman Laura McGowan said.

There were unconfirmed reports that the incident could have been part of a drill that was mistaken as a real attack, according to local media.

Eyewitness Elena Arrasmith, a member of the US military who works on the base, told WHIO television that there was a planned training exercise there.

"We were just aware that it was going on," she said.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

There was no real world active shooter incident on Wright-Patterson AFB and base personnel remain safe. — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

My intel sources on base at Wright-Patterson are telling me the "active shooter" situation on base has ended. FBI is standing down. This was an accidental weapon discharge in the middle of a planned training exercise. All Clear to be issued at WPAFB. — Scott Sands (@scottsands) August 2, 2018

"The whole base is included in the training exercise."

Television images showed people exiting the zone and its gates opened to car traffic.

Wright-Patterson is a key base for the US Air Force and headquarters to its Materiel Command, where new technologies are developed.