‘Anti-Islamic writings’ found in car of California mosque shooting suspects, official says

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Three people were killed by the two teenage suspects at the Islamic Centre of San Diego.

NEW YORK - “Anti-Islamic writings” were found in a vehicle connected to the two teenage suspects in the May 18 shooting at the Islamic Centre of San Diego that killed three people, according to a Department of Justice official with knowledge of the investigation.

The alleged gunmen have been identified as Caleb Vasquez, 18, and Cain Clark, 17, the official told Reuters.

They were found dead in their car after the shooting, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said on May 18.

Their names and the contents of the writings were previously reported by local media.

Police said on May 18 that the attack was being investigated as a hate crime but declined to offer further details about a possible motive.

Clark’s mother is cooperating with authorities, the DOJ official added.

Officers sprang into action on May 18 after a call from one of the boy’s mothers, who described her son as suicidal and said he had run off with three of her guns and her vehicle, according to police.

Police initially raced to a local shopping mall and the boy’s school before calls came in about the shooting at the mosque.

The Islamic Centre is the largest mosque in San Diego County and houses the Bright Horizon Academy. All students were safe and accounted for after the May 18 attack.

A fund-raising effort organised by CAIR San Diego with the Islamic Centre of San Diego has raised over US$1.7 million (S$2.1 million) for the family of slain security guard Amin Abdullah, who authorities have credited with preventing further bloodshed.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria told CNN on May 19 that security would be beefed up across the city.

“There’s always a concern about other sick and twisted individuals who will take inspiration from this tragedy and try and replicate,” he said. “No expense will be spared in protecting the people of this city.” REUTERS