Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

AI model Claude bypassed a paywall and accessed publicly available US state of Georgia aggregate voter counts without human authorisation.

AI model Claude bypassed a paywall and accessed publicly available US state of Georgia aggregate voter counts without human authorisation, Anthropic said in a statement on Oct 25.

“Claude didn’t access the state’s voter registration system or change or pull any voting records,” Anthropic said, adding that it has since taken steps to block these kinds of actions.

Anthropic said in a blog post earlier in October that it found examples of Claude “working around a restriction to reach data that was gated by a token or a fee” and some of these cases involved websites run by US government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.

The secretary of state’s office in Georgia did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Axios first reported the unauthorised action by Claude. REUTERS