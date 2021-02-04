Another fiery end to SpaceX's deep-space rocket test flight

BOCA CHICA (Texas) • Space Exploration Technologies' (SpaceX) second test flight of a deep-space vehicle has ended in another explosive fireball after one of the prototype's engines appeared not to reignite during the landing attempt.

The prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a highaltitude experimental launch from Boca Chica, Texas, on Tuesday, in a repeat of an accident that destroyed a previous test rocket.

"We just have to work on that landing a little bit," said Mr John Insprucker, a SpaceX engineer hosting a webcast of the test.

On Tuesday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration - which regulates rocket launches - announced that it would oversee an investigation of why the prototype crashed, as it did following the previous explosion last December, revealing tensions between billionaire SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk and the agency.

The self-guided, 16-storey-tall rocket initially soared into the clear, blue South Texas sky from its Gulf Coast launchpad at 2.35pm on what appeared from SpaceX's live-stream coverage to be a flawless lift-off.

Reaching its peak altitude of about 10km, the spacecraft then hovered momentarily in mid-air, shut off its engines and executed a planned "belly-flop" manoeuvre to descend nose-down under aerodynamic control back towards earth.

The trouble came when the Starship, after flipping its nose upwards again to begin its landing sequence, tried to reactivate two of its three Raptor thrusters, but one failed to ignite. The rocket then fell rapidly to the ground, exploding in a roaring ball of flames, smoke and debris just six minutes and 26 seconds after launch.

BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES, REUTERS