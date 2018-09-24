An undiplomatic Trump? At this UN meeting, his aides fear the opposite

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - When President Donald Trump made his first visit to the United Nations last year, he ridiculed North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, as a suicidal "rocket man" and threatened to "totally destroy" his country.

He also vowed to rip up the Iran nuclear deal, which he called an "embarrassment to the United States."

This week, he returns to trumpet the overture he has since made to the North Korean leader, whom he now calls "very honourable," despite evidence that Kim continues to build a nuclear arsenal.

And while he has dealt his long-promised blow to the nuclear deal, he has also said he would "always be available" for a meeting with Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani.

For Trump's advisers, the biggest risk at the UN General Assembly this year is the reverse of what it was last year: not that he will be dangerously undiplomatic, but that he will be overly enthusiastic about engagement with wily adversaries.

Far from restraining Trump's belligerent tendencies, his senior aides are engaged in a quiet effort to avoid a direct encounter with Iran's leader that he would be unprepared to handle or concessions that they fear could undermine their effort to keep pressure on North Korea.

A meeting with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea on Monday (Sept 24) also looms large, since Moon is likely to press him to make concessions to keep the talks with Kim going.

"The president is prepared to bluster and threaten, but he also wants to achieve the deal of the century," said Robert Malley, who helped negotiate the Iran nuclear deal as an official in the Obama administration.

"With North Korea, it worked because he had a willing partner," Malley said. "The problem he's going to face with Iran is that the leaders there believe a meeting would validate his strategy."

Officials said they were fairly confident that a meeting with Rouhani would not happen, mainly because the Iranians have said they are not interested in one.

Laying out a series of requirements for the Iranians is one thing; controlling the president's conviction that he can outmaneuver any leader, or strike any deal, is another.