An enraged US far right raises fears of more attacks

WASHINGTON • The American far right is angry: Angry at Mr Joe Biden, angry at Mr Donald Trump, angry at the enigmatic "Q" and angry with themselves.

The online postings and chatrooms of extremists have been brimming with disappointment and dissent since the failed Jan 6 insurrection against Congress and the inauguration of Mr Biden as president.

Followers of the QAnon conspiracy movement - and its delphic prophet Q - are most in disarray, their millenarian predictions of chaos and doom accompanying Mr Biden's elevation to the presidency not (or not yet) coming true.

Ultra-nationalists like the Proud Boys, armed militias such as the Oath Keepers, and dangerous white supremacists and neo-Nazis have been pushed further underground, with followers who took part in the Capitol attack being swept up by law enforcement.

Experts in extremism and domestic terrorism say these groups have been dealt a blow by Mr Trump's exit from power.

But they also maintain that the groups are not disappearing, and in some ways are now more motivated towards undertaking more dangerous attacks. The more extreme groups are looking at the large pool of disheartened QAnon types for recruits, they say.

"The rhetoric remains heated, people are not cooling off. They are not adjusting well to Biden," said senior investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden from the Southern Poverty Law Centre, which researches extremism.

Mr Colin Clarke, director of policy and research at The Soufan Group, said that far from being depleted, "the energy and momentum that the far right has is stronger than at any time in recent memory".

"The question is, what happens next?"

Many expected that Mr Trump's exit and the expulsion of extremists from Facebook, Twitter, Parler and other social media platforms would calm things. Instead, they have added to the furore and galvanised the disparate far-right groups.

"They are far more united in what they are against than what they are for," said Mr Clarke.

Mr Hayden said the de-platforming by social media companies of users they consider beyond the pale is "becoming a unifying grievance".

Most have relocated to a few welcoming platforms, foremost Telegram, where new QAnon and Proud Boys pages have hundreds of thousands of followers.

QAnon began in late 2017 with cryptic statements from the mysterious Q on the 8kun imageboard website.

No one knew who Q was, but his statements mobilised Trump followers to believe there was a Democratic and "deep state" plot against the then President. As time passed, they absorbed other conspiracy theories, including one about a global child kidnapping racket, and bizarre end-of-times predictions.

And Mr Trump's tweets, campaigns and rallies became a focal point for Q followers.

After his election defeat, they gave momentum to his "Stop the Steal" campaign centred on the false claim that Mr Biden's victory was somehow fraudulent.

That led directly to the Jan 6 Washington insurrection in Mr Trump's name that left five dead.

But Mr Biden's inauguration last Wednesday and Mr Trump's quiet departure to Florida closed that door. Many are even angry that Mr Trump has not clearly defended the more than 120 who were arrested and hundreds more under investigation for the Capitol attack.

QAnon followers were dealt a second shock. On the same day, Mr Ron Watkins, whose father controls 8kun and who many believe is or knows the real "Q", announced he was quitting the movement and wiped out all of 8kun's QAnon archives.

QAnon "influencers" with tens of thousands of followers as well as the public figures who drove Mr Trump's "Stop the Steal" campaign, such as attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, are inspiring the movement to continue.

Worrying is the potential for moderate QAnon and Proud Boys followers to be "radicalised" online by more violent right-wing extremists.

They only have to peel off a small portion from those groups to build networks capable of destructive violence, noted Mr Clarke.

"There are people out there committed to attacks," he said.

