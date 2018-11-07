Americans' vote in midterms seen as report card for Trump

Americans voted in the midterm elections yesterday, with analysts giving the opposition Democratic Party a strong chance of gaining a majority in the House and also winning a handful of important state gubernatorial races, while the Republican Party was expected to retain its majority in the Senate.

His name is not on the ballot; nevertheless the midterm elections are seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump and a signal of the public mood halfway through his term.

A high turnout boosted by young and first-time voters is seen as favouring the Democrats.

