Americans on alert ahead of rare and creepy billion-bug invasion

WASHINGTON • They have spent close to two decades buried underground, waiting for the right moment to emerge - before pouring forth by the billions, filling the air with an ear-piercing racket, and covering walls and floors from the US East Coast to the Midwest.

The unnerving arrival of the cicada is as spectacular as it is rare. Every 17 years, these "periodical" cicadas emerge just long enough to mate, lay eggs... and die.

"It was like science fiction," said Ms Melanie Asher, who lives in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, and who clearly remembers the insect invasion that hit the area in 1987, when she was a child.

This year, the cicadas are expected to arrive in May, or possibly earlier in some regions, covering parts of a vast area from Washington in the East to Illinois in the Midwest to Georgia in the South.

Ms Melody Merin, a 46-year-old Washington resident, remembers the winged bugs' last invasion in 2004. "They were just flying everywhere," said Ms Merin, who works in communications.

And then there is the deafening racket, as Mr Peter Peart clearly recalls. "It's a cacophony," said the 66-year-old retiree, who lives in Washington's Columbia Heights neighbourhood, where he witnessed the cicada invasions of both 1987 and 2004. "It is loud, and it is non-stop. It's incessant."

"You get used to it," he said. "It's a background noise."

He admits to being amused by the whole "amazing" phenomenon, and is eager to see the expressions on the faces of people who have never been through a cicada invasion.

"It's really quite unique," said Assistant Professor John Cooley, an ecology and evolutionary biology expert at the University of Connecticut in Hartford.

The cicadas "just have a 17-year life cycle". That life cycle - both long and yet mostly out of sight - sticks to a strict routine. "Once the soil reaches a certain temperature, about 17 deg C on an evening that may be a little bit damp but not excessively rainy, nymphs will start coming out of the ground and then moult to adulthood," he said.

"Then they'll hang around in the vegetation not doing much for about a week, and then they'll start doing" what Prof Cooley coyly calls "the adult behaviours". Which, translated, means a gigantic orgy repeated billions of times across the region. For "this is what this is all about", he added, referring to reproduction.

The eggs, laid in tree trunks or branches, hatch six to eight weeks later. Ant-like juveniles then drop to the ground, where they burrow in for 17 years, drawing sustenance from sap in tree roots, before the unique cycle starts again.

