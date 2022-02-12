Americans' frosty attitude towards Beijing's hosting of Winter Games

NBC sports anchor Mike Tirico and his co-host Savannah Guthrie opened the network's coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb 3 by addressing China's controversial human rights record.

Noting Washington's diplomatic boycott of the Games, Mr Tirico acknowledged "the US government's declaration that the Chinese Communist Party is guilty of committing genocide on the Uighur Muslim population in the western Xinjiang region".

"That's a charge that China denies," said Mr Tirico, who later hosted an interview with China experts who discussed its alleged repression of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

NBC, which has the American broadcasting rights to the Winter Games, also featured a segment on human rights abuses in China.

The broadcast reflected how Americans have perceived the Winter Games in Beijing: by focusing on China's shortcomings, from its human rights record to its use of fake snow and threat of spyware.

The New York Times published a commentary on Tuesday with the headline, "In the 'Genocide Olympics', Are We All Complicit?", and CNN ran a commentary last week calling the Games "the most awkward Olympics".

Both pieces flagged accusations of genocide and Beijing's holding of Hong Kong political prisoners.

Beijing has denied allegations of abuses in Xinjiang. It has also said that Hong Kong issues are China's internal affairs.

On Wednesday, China said the US genocide allegation exposes its intention of politicising the Winter Olympics and smearing China with Xinjiang-related issues, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, publications like Time.com flagged Beijing's use of artificial snow, questioning how sustainable the practice was, while the conservative magazine National Review ran an op-ed by Republican Senator Ben Sasse blasting China's app for Olympic athletes and spectators as a "literal Chinese spyware".

On the one hand, said analysts, the US reception of the Winter Games was a reminder that sports is political.