Americans cooling on how Donald Trump is handling coronavirus crisis

As the United States heads towards the grim milestone of 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths, polls last week found that Americans are cooling on President Donald Trump's handling of the public health crisis after an earlier rise in support.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released last Friday found that 47 per cent of Americans approve of how Mr Trump is handling the coronavirus response, compared with 52 per cent who disapprove.

The survey of 500 Americans was conducted last Wednesday and Thursday, after federal social distancing guidelines were extended for 30 days and the President's coronavirus task force gave a sobering projection of between 100,000 and 240,000 American deaths due to the pandemic.

Mr Trump's approval was down from 55 per cent in an earlier iteration of the poll done from March 18 to 19. That rating was a surge from a poll from March 11 to 12, when his approval stood at 43 per cent.

Mr Trump could have been rewarded for his more aggressive actions taken to contain the virus starting from the middle of last month, when he gave a sombre Oval Office address and announced the suspension of travel from Europe. That was also the week businesses began shutting down and people started staying at home.

Preliminary public opinion data suggested that the public rewarded incumbent leaders who treated the current crisis as a war, said Eurasia Group's Americas managing director Christopher Garman and Ipsos' US public affairs president Clifford Young.

"Remember that presidential approval generally surges in the early stages of a crisis," said Princeton University American history professor Kevin Kruse on Twitter.

Over the first two months of the Iran hostage crisis in 1979, Democratic President Jimmy Carter's approval jumped from 32 per cent to 58 per cent, Professor Kruse noted. President George W. Bush's approval rating soared to 92 per cent after the Sept 11 attack in 2001, up from the 60 per cent he had when he took office.

In contrast, Mr Trump's approval rise, as documented by the ABC News/Ipsos poll, was smaller. Much depends on how he continues to handle the crisis.

A Reuters/Ipsos coronavirus tracker on March 27 found that 83 per cent of Americans felt local leaders should be doing more to enforce or issue stay-at-home orders. Currently, a dozen states, all of which have Republican governors, do not have shelter-in-place orders. Mr Trump has maintained he will not issue a nationwide stay-at-home order.

Meanwhile, the US is bracing itself for a painful fortnight ahead. Last Friday, New York reported 562 deaths, its highest number in a single day so far.

Governors and medical professionals continue to report shortages in ventilators and other medical equipment.

Amid this, a record 6.6 million Americans filed for out-of-work benefits the week before last, while economists warn that a recession is imminent. Congress passed a historic US$2.2 trillion (S$3.2 trillion) relief package, but the personal cheques and emergency loans will take time to make their way to businesses and individuals.

Political watchers reckon that the surge in Mr Trump's support is unlikely to be sustained.

"Deep recessions, high unemployment and overburdened public health systems will take their toll. The early 'wartime' glow of the crisis is likely to fade," said Mr Garman and Mr Young.