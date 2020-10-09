American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Prize in literature

STOCKHOLM • American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Literature Prize yesterday, an unexpected choice known for themes of childhood and family life that draw inspiration from myths and classical motifs.

She was honoured "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal", the academy said. The award was announced yesterday at a Stockholm news conference.

Professor Gluck at Yale University, 77, is the first female poet to win the prize since Polish writer Wislawa Szymborska in 1996. Other poets to have received the award include Irish poet Seamus Heaney, who won in 1995.

Prof Gluck is the first American to win since Bob Dylan in 2016. Her 12 collections include The Wild Iris, for which she won a Pulitzer Prize in 1993, and Faithful and Virtuous Night from 2014. She was named the US' poet laureate in 2003.

The Academy's permanent secretary Mats Malm said he had spoken to Prof Gluck just before making the public announcement. "The message came as a surprise, but a welcome one as far as I could tell," he told reporters.

Prof Gluck was not seen as a favourite for the Nobel in the run-up to yesterday's announcement - though betting sites' odds on her reportedly plunged just before the announcement. The chair of the Academy's Nobel committee, Mr Anders Olsson, lamented that she was not more well-known, "at least outside the United States' borders", and had not been translated into many other languages.

Last year, the academy was criticised after it awarded the prize to Austrian author and playwrightPeter Handke, who has been accused of genocide denial for questioning events during the Balkan Wars of the 1990s - including the Srebrenica massacre, in which about 8,000 Muslim men and boys were murdered.

The prize, which dates to 1901, has been awarded to some of the world's most influential and revered novelists, poets and playwrights. Prominent past laureates include Toni Morrison, Kazuo Ishiguro, Alice Munro, Gabriel García Márquez, Saul Bellow and Albert Camus.

The Nobel Prize in literature, which is given for a writer's entire body of work and is regarded as perhaps the most prestigious literary award in the world, comes with a prize of 10 million Swedish krona (S$1.5 million).

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE