America is finally cleaning up its abandoned, leaking oil wells

WASHINGTON • Mr Bill Suan bought his family's cattle farm in the mountains of West Virginia a decade and a half ago with little thought for the two gas wells drilled on the property - but then they started leaking oil onto his fields and sickening his cows.

After taking the operator to court, Mr Suan was successful in plugging one well, but the company has since disappeared, leaving him to contend with a small-scale environmental disaster that is a symptom of the larger problem of orphaned oil wells across the United States.

"It's shocking to think that it was like that for decades," he said.

From rural areas in the east where modern oil production began to cities in southern California, where pumpjacks loom not far from homes, the US is pockmarked with perhaps millions of oil wells that are unsealed, have not produced in decades, and sometimes do not have an identifiable owner.

They are the detritus of lax regulation and the petroleum industry's booms and busts, and many states have struggled to deal with these wells, which can leak oil and brine into water supplies as well as emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

In a first, Washington is making a concerted effort to plug these wells through a US$4.7 billion (S$6.4 billion) fund, passed as part of an expansive overhaul of the nation's infrastructure.

"The money available to the states (has) never been commensurate to the scale of the problem, and now for the first time it will be," said Mr Adam Peltz, a senior attorney at the Environmental Defence Fund (EDF) non-profit organisation.

The funds will likely not be enough to solve the problem entirely, though, and environmentalists warn that the patchwork of state laws governing oil production includes many loopholes that could allow companies to continue abandoning wells.

Since the first commercial barrel of oil was extracted in Pennsylvania in 1859, the US has been at the centre of global petroleum production. But in many US states, it took more than a century to pass regulations governing record-keeping for wells and their sealing, or plugging.

Today, the exact number of abandoned wells nationwide is unknown, but the Environmental Protection Agency this year estimated it to be around 3.5 million.

The EDF estimates around nine million Americans live within a mile of a well that is considered orphaned, meaning it is neither operating nor has a documented owner.

In southern California's Kern County, the Central California Environmental Justice Network has received reports of abandoned petroleum infrastructure leaking oil next to schools and homes.

"A lot of the infrastructure that was built, that was now abandoned... is very much centred around poor communities," said Mr Gustavo Aguirre Jr, the network's director in the county.

States have largely been left to their own devices when it comes to addressing these wells.

California plugs a few dozen per year, according to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC), and is currently in the process of sealing 56 near the city of Santa Clarita, just north of Los Angeles, some of which date back to 1949.

The bulk of America's orphaned wells are thought to be in eastern states where the industry was born, and where more than 160 years later, it is not unheard of for landowners to find a hole in the ground or a pipe protruding from the earth that is leaking oil or brine.

"It's been decades of neglect, just letting them get away with it, not forcing the plugging regulations," said Mr Suan, who has had to fence off the unplugged well on his land to keep cattle from getting into the leaked oil.

"And now we're stuck with all of them."

The federal infrastructure Bill that Congress approved last year will likely allow a chunk of these wells to be sealed, said Mr Ted Boettner, a senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, which studies energy in the eastern region where oil production began.

However, he warned that in some states there are not enough inspectors or financial requirements to keep drillers from continuing to walk away from their wells.

"This is just a drop... and the bonding coverage is so inadequate," Mr Boettner said.

A McGill University study published last year ranked abandoned wells as the 10th greatest methane emitter in the US, far below industries like cattle and natural gas production.

