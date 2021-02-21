US-Europe ties

America is back, says Biden

  • Published
    1 hour ago

United States President Joe Biden used his first public address to America's European allies to describe a new struggle between the West and the forces of autocracy, declaring that "America is back", while acknowledging that the past four years had taken a toll on its power and influence.

