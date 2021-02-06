For Subscribers
America aims to be beacon of democracy, moral authority again
Biden stresses need to walk the talk at home even as US seeks to defend and promote democratic values abroad
In his first foreign policy speech on Thursday, US President Joe Biden made clear that America once again wants to be a shining city on the hill, a determined champion of democracy and moral leader around the world.
But Mr Biden is also aware of the international scepticism that now greets American claims of advancing democracy, after four years of what political scientists have described as democratic backsliding under previous president Donald Trump.
