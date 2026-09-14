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Amazon halts operations with cargo carrier 21 Air after fatal Miami crash

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The Sept 6 flight overran the runway at Miami and killed five people on the ground.

The Sept 6 flight overran the runway at a Miami airport and killed five people on the ground.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Amazon has suspended its operations with cargo carrier 21 Air after a fatal runway crash in Miami on Sept 6.
  • The Boeing 767 flight overran the runway, hitting two vehicles and killing five people on the ground.
  • 21 Air is cooperating with the US National Transportation Safety Board investigation and maintains confidence in its safety procedures while Amazon supports those affected.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – Amazon suspended work with cargo carrier 21 Air, which operated the Sept 6 flight that overran the runway at a Miami airport and killed five people on the ground.

“We’ve spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances, and we’ve decided to pause our operations with 21 Air,” Amazon said on its news blog on Sept 13. “We’ll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected.”

Flight 7598, a Boeing 767 freighter, ran off the tarmac at Miami International Airport and careered into two vehicles.

One of the pilots had called for the landing to be aborted after the jet touched down with too much speed, according to details from the cockpit audio released by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). 

In a statement, 21 Air said it is “confident in our safety policies, procedures and training”.

The company said it is focused on “working closely with the NTSB and all our partners, like Amazon, as the investigation continues”.

All five people killed and five others injured in the crash were in the two vehicles hit by the aircraft. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.