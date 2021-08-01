Amanda Knox accuses Hollywood film of cashing in on her case

LOS ANGELES • Ms Amanda Knox, the American woman who was tried and convicted of murder in Italy more than a decade ago, and then acquitted, has hit out at a Hollywood movie that she said seeks to profit off her name without her consent.

Ms Knox, who spent four years in jail in Perugia, Italy, before being acquitted of the 2007 murder of her roommate, expressed her frustration as Stillwater opened in United States movie theatres last week.

Director Tom McCarthy has said the case inspired the film about an American oil rig worker who travels to France to help his daughter who is in prison for a murder she says she did not commit.

The movie, starring Matt Damon, is seen as a potential Oscar contender.

"Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent. Most recently, the film #STILLWATER," Ms Knox wrote in a lengthy post on her Twitter account last Thursday.

The Stillwater film-makers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms Knox and her Italian boyfriend at the time of the murder, Mr Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted in 2009 of killing 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher.

Ms Kercher had been found sexually assaulted, with more than 40 wounds, including a deep gash in the throat, in the apartment she shared with Ms Knox in Perugia, a picturesque city in Italy's central Umbria region that attracts students from around the world.

Ms Knox and Mr Sollecito were eventually acquitted of the charges, after Italy's Court of Cassation threw out a second guilty verdict against both of them in 2015, saying there was insufficient evidence to convict either of them.

Rudy Guede, a local man, was found guilty of the murder in Perugia and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Ms Knox, now 34 and working as a criminal justice activist, said that the movie "reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person".

"I have not been allowed to return to the relative anonymity I had before Perugia," Ms Knox said. "My only option is to sit idly by while others continue to distort my character, or fight to restore my good reputation that was wrongfully destroyed."

She invited McCarthy and Damon to hear her point of view by appearing on her podcast, Labyrinths, which deals with issues ranging from justice to her personal life.

REUTERS