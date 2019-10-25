Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina expected to return home from US prison on Saturday

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Alleged Russian foreign agent Maria Butina, arrested and jailed in the United States in April, is expected to arrive in Moscow by Saturday morning (Oct 26), Russia's Foreign Ministry said on its official Telegram messenger channel.

"On Oct 25 Maria will be transferred from the federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to the migration centre in Miami, from where she will fly to Moscow on the same day. Arrival - in the morning of Oct 26," the ministry said.

Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison after the Siberia native expressed remorse for conspiring with a Russian official to infiltrate a gun rights group and influence US conservative activists and Republicans.