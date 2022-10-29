Alleged attacker of Pelosi’s husband has links to far-right blog and social ties to 9/11 denier

SAN FRANCISCO – David DePape, who police say attacked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in San Francisco early on Friday morning, has been linked to personal blogs that railed against the government and technology giants, and espoused far-right conspiracy theories.

DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the couple’s home and striking Mr Paul Pelosi with a hammer. DePape was taken into custody Friday and is being booked on attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary.

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott said the motive was “still being determined”.

On one website registered to a David DePape, posts, some from as recently as this week, took aim at immigrants, “climate hysteria”, “trannies” and promoted “pedo gate”, the long-debunked conspiracy theory about prominent Democrats being involved in child-sex trafficking.

“This is what the gas chamber doors at Auschwitz look like,” he wrote in one post.

“So, feminists are always talking about how they want equality,” another post read.

Using the research site DomainTools.com, Bloomberg News found several websites registered to a David DePape. Those include “FrenlyFrenz”, a blog containing affronts against immigrants, Jewish people and women.

Another site registered under the name David DePape hosts the blog of Ms Gypsy Taub, DePape’s friend and former housemate. A WordPress blog with posts under the David DePape name contains identical spellings of his targets, such as “wamen” for “women”.

It could not be independently verified that these were the accounts of the suspect arrested in the attack on Mr Pelosi. Public records show only one David DePape living in California, who is also 42 years old.

On one of the blogs, a post complained about the “elites” and “ruling class”, who “never censor themselves”.

The news media, he said in an undated bio page, have a “narrative put forth by the people who rule you”.

“The founding father(s) built in protection against censorship coming from the government because they never imagined a day when Tech giants and private industry would be so powerful they could single handedly silence the people,” he wrote.

The site has since been suspended for violating the web host’s terms of service.

The more current blog was wide-ranging, packed with videos, memes, colourful drawings and categorised into sections with titles such as “voter fraud” and “groomer schools”.

“Ya I remember the backlash and insults when you came out in support of Trump,” he posted about the rapper Kanye West on Oct 17.