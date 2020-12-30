All torn up over 2020 - and with good reason

Americans celebrated Good Riddance Day on Monday by shredding what they hoped to forget.

"Good Riddance Day is a time to let go of bad memories or hardships from 2020 and leave them in the past before we head into the New Year," Mr Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, told WABC-TV, the flagship station of the ABC television network in New York.

"After the year we've had, we encourage people to join us in this therapeutic event by participating online or on social media, as we finally say goodbye to 2020 and begin the New Year with hope," he added.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, small socially distanced crowds gathered in person and virtually from around the world, the news outlet reported.

Submissions using the hashtag #GoodRiddanceDay were printed and shredded.

The Dec 28 annual event is inspired by a Latin American tradition, in which revellers stuff dolls and objects with bad memories and then set them on fire, the news outlet reported. 

