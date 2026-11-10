All loaf, no brakes: Runaway corgi steals NFL show, leaves 6 men eating turf

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A screenshot from a YouTube video shows Quinn, a corgi, zigging and zagging past six men trying to catch her.

The Carolina Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 26-21 in the US National Football League (NFL) on Nov 9, but it was a runaway loaf on four short legs who stole the show and everyone’s heart.

Quinn, a female corgi, was at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a dog race – a half-time crowd-pleaser during an otherwise routine NFL match.

But she had other plans.

Seeing the size of the lawn before her, she broke loose from her race and led handlers on a wild corgi chase.

A 40-second video of Quinn, in her blue running outfit, evading six men with more panache than a prized running back has been seen by hundreds of thousands on YouTube.

A handler can be seen reaching for her. Quinn swerved.

Another lunged, she sped up.

Someone made a spectacular dive and caught an impressive amount of grass.

“A corgi race and a corgi is loose! And the handlers can’t handle him,” sports commentator Scott Hanson said in a play-by-play shared by ESPN.

“They can’t get him at the 40! They can’t get him at the 45,” Hanson, unaware Quinn was a girl, called out.

“He’s checking to his left and his right. He’s looking at himself on the big video board and finally…” Hanson shouted as Quinn was eventually caught around the 40-yard line.

She was rewarded with a cuddle.

The Charlotte Corgi Club, which organised the race, celebrated its runaway participant on social media.

“GO QUINN GO!” the club wrote.

Fans offered career advice.

“Somebody get that pup some pads and a uniform, stat!” one commenter wrote.

Another suggested the Philadelphia Eagles sign her immediately to a four-year contract.

A corgi named Ollie won the race, but it was definitely Quinn who won the day.