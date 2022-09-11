All delivered F-35 jets contain banned Chinese alloy: Pentagon

WASHINGTON - Every one of the more than 825 F-35 fighter jets delivered so far contains a component made with a Chinese alloy that is prohibited by both US law and Pentagon regulations, according to the programme office that oversees the aircraft.

The component - a magnet used in a powering device supplied by Honeywell International - has been used in the plane since 2003, the Pentagon's F-35 programme office said.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon suspended deliveries of new F-35s to make sure the programme complies with regulations related to "speciality metals".

The F-35 programme - which may result in more than 3,300 jets - will now seek a national security waiver from the Pentagon's top acquisition official, Mr William LaPlante, to resume deliveries of already assembled new aircraft containing the alloy, F-35 spokesman Russell Goemaere said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr LaPlante said a waiver was likely if there were no security or safety issues.

"I'm hoping this can be resolved pretty soon," he said.

The programme office does not anticipate "replacing magnets in delivered aircraft", according to Mr Goemaere.

Replacing them could entail costly and time-consuming retrofits of the more than 500 US training and operational aircraft.

The device in question is a magnet contained in a Honeywell turbomachine that integrates the aircraft's auxiliary power unit and an air cycle machine into a single piece of equipment that provides electrical power for ground maintenance, main engine start-up and emergency power.

It includes a cobalt and samarium alloy "recently determined to be produced in the People's Republic of China" and magnetised in the United States, the F-35 programme office said.

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin, which builds the aircraft, have found a US source for the alloy for future planes, the company said.

US law and Pentagon acquisition regulations prohibit the use of speciality metals or alloys made in China, Iran, North Korea or Russia.

The Defence Contract Management Agency reported the violation to the F-35 programme office on Aug 19. A decade ago, the Pentagon granted a waiver to Honeywell to use Chinese magnets in other F-35 components, saying the programme, already beset by delays and cost overruns, would have been slowed even more.

The programme office says the part has no technical flaw and it poses no security risk to the US' top stealth fighter or its eight million lines of software code.

Rather, it is a question of supply chain security and why the banned alloy was not detected by Honeywell.

The Pentagon's judgment that China poses the biggest threat to the US globally only adds to the challenge. The case illustrates what Mr LaPlante called "supply chain illumination".

When the halt was announced, Honeywell said it was working with the Pentagon and Lockheed, and was "committed to supplying high-quality products that meet or exceed all customer contract requirements".

BLOOMBERG