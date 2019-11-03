Alexa, did he kill her? Cops turn to device for help

MIAMI • Police in south Florida have obtained audio recordings from two Amazon Echo devices (also known as Alexa) after a domestic dispute led to the death of a woman, The Guardian reported on Friday.

Ms Silvia Galva, 32, was impaled by a 30cm blade during an apparent struggle with her boyfriend, Adam Reechard Crespo, at their home north of Miami.

Crespo, 43, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and said her death was an accident, the BBC reported.

He said Ms Galva had stormed into their bedroom while he was sleeping. During a subsequent struggle, the double-sided blade went through her chest, killing her.

According to the police report, Crespo said he was trying to pull Ms Galva off their bed during an argument in the bedroom of their Hallandale Beach apartment when he heard a snap.

The police report said Crespo pulled the blade out of the victim's chest "hoping it was not too bad".

When Crespo saw that Ms Galva had been injured, the police report wrote, he called for a friend in the apartment to call the emergency services.

"He tried to save Silvia's life," said Crespo's lawyer, Mr Christopher O'Toole. "This was the woman he loved."

Police are now trying to determine if smart speakers in the home recorded audio of the incident.

The authorities said Amazon provided several recordings from the home, but did not disclose the contents of the recordings.

Mr O'Toole supported using the audio recordings in court, saying the truth would help his client.

"Ordinarily, I'd be jumping up and down objecting, but we believe the recordings could help us," he said.

Crespo was granted bail of US$65,000 (S$88,000).