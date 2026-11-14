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Alaska elects first Democratic governor since 1998, US media project

Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins defeated three Republicans, including one backed by US President Donald Trump, in Alaska.

WASHINGTON - Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected governor of Alaska, according to projections by the Associated Press and NBC News.

It is the latest win for the party in a wave of midterm state government and United States congressional election victories.

Kreiss-Tomkins, a former Alaska state lawmaker, defeated three Republicans, including one backed by US President Donald Trump. Alaska has not elected a Democratic governor since 1998, according to US media.

At 37, Kreiss-Tomkins will be the youngest governor in Alaska’s history.

His victory would give the Democrats 30 state governorships in 2027 following the midterm elections on Nov 3.

Kreiss-Tomkins campaigned on reducing the cost of living, full funding for public schools and regulating data centre construction.

He was endorsed by Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the few members of her party who has been willing to break with Trump on some foreign and domestic issues. REUTERS