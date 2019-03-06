'Alarming' number of migrants crossing border: Official

WAHSINGTON (REUTERS) - US Customs & Border Patrol Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said on Tuesday the department is facing an 'alarming trend in the rising volume of people illegally crossing' the border.

He also said more families and unaccompanied minors are crossing the border.

In a crackdown on illegal immigration by President Donald Trump's administration, US officials have separated thousands of children from migrant parents who crossed from

Mexico into the United States. Many were placed in detention camps before being reunited with their parents.

Other parents were deported back to Central America without their children, some of whom were later sent to foster homes or to live with relatives in the United States.

