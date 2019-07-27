Alarmed by growing trafficking, US set to do more in Mekong

The United States is set to beef up its approach to Mekong countries, pledging more financial assistance with an eye on combating transnational organised crime.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to attend Asean-related meetings in Thailand in the first week of next month. Sources say he will pledge more financial assistance to countries in the Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI) - Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam - to beef up training and assistance to governments and law enforcement.

The objective is to better tackle growing trafficking in methamphetamine and wildlife and natural resources, which rides on endemic corruption and weak law enforcement.

This will also put more muscle into the LMI, which grew out of former president Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia" but thus far has been perceived by many as strong on messaging but thin on content.

The record seizure in Singapore on July 21 of 11.9 tonnes of pangolin scales and 8.8 tonnes of elephant ivory, being shipped from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Vietnam - coming just four days after an extensive United Nations report warned of the expanding reach of transnational criminal organisations - is a reminder more robust action is needed, analysts say.

The meth trade emanating principally out of de facto autonomous zones of northern Myanmar has also exploded. Meth from Myanmar has been found across the wider region. In March, 2.1 tonnes were found in Johor. In December 2017, 1.2 tonnes were found in Perth.

According to investigations, the meth found in Johor was trafficked from Myanmar through Laos and Thailand. The shipment found in Perth came from Myanmar via Indonesia.

Mr John Whalen, a retired US Drug Enforcement Agency official based in Yangon, told The Straits Times: "The problem in Myanmar particularly is you have weak law enforcement, so it's a breeding ground in some respects for organised crime.

"The police in particular are very low-paid so they are easily corruptible ... All along the process people are paid off, and not just in Myanmar but on porous borders of the region."

He stressed: "I think the US should be doing more."

With Myanmar's transition to an elected government in 2011, the US was able to open up its relationship with Myanmar, lifting sanctions and providing training, but not to the level necessary, he said.

In an e-mail, Mr Jeremy Douglas, Bangkok-based regional representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, said: "Massive syndicates concentrating industrial levels of synthetic drug production in ungoverned parts of Myanmar are shipping great distances using the great infrastructure of the region, laundering huge profits across the Mekong.

"Unless the conditions that have allowed organised crime to innovate and expand the drug business here are addressed, it will continue to grow," he warned.

"Asean is simply not capable of addressing organised crime and synthetic drugs alone, and needs to work at the highest levels with key dialogue partners like the US, China, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea and the UN. The business does not stop at the borders of the region."

Ms Kirsten Madison, US Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, said in an interview that "criminal organisations are becoming much more evolved criminal multinational businesses, in some respect". To work on how the money is moving, and to work regionally, is a growing imperative, she noted.

"Transnational organised crime is operating across a lot of spheres," Ms Madison said. "And when you look at wildlife trafficking, not only is it disturbing from the perspective of loss of species and environmental impact, but it is an enormous source of funding for criminal actors."