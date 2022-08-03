Al-Qaeda chief dies in US drone strike

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in an American drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul, US officials said on Monday.

The drone struck Zawahiri with two Hellfire missiles while he was on the balcony of the house he was living in, just after 6am (Kabul time) on Sunday, a senior administration official told reporters, saying nobody else was harmed.

The official said "multiple streams of intelligence" led to the identification of Zawahiri.

The strike is significant in terms of eliminating the organisation's leader and key ideologue, and demonstrating US intelligence and over-the-horizon capability in Afghanistan.

It was the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri was his deputy.

It also may temper the negative effect of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan almost exactly a year ago last August.

And it gave US President Joe Biden an opportunity to show resolve. He now has under his belt the elimination of two most-wanted militant leaders in under six months. Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was killed in a US Special Forces raid in Syria in February.

"Justice has been delivered," Mr Biden said in brief televised remarks to the nation.

"My hope is that this decisive action will bring one more measure of closure," he added.

Reciting a quote from the ancient Roman poet Virgil that marks the memorial in New York City of the Sept 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people, he said: "No day shall erase you from the memory of time."

But the incident shows the Taliban still has ties with Al-Qaeda, despite the assurance it gave under the February 2020 Doha Agreement that the US inked with the group, paving the way for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Under that pact, the Taliban, which was poised to take over Afghanistan, agreed it would not harbour terrorists - a promise few analysts believed it would keep.

The Taliban on Monday lobbed its own counter-accusation at the US over a "clear violation" of international principles and the Doha Agreement.

Questions have arisen - not least among supporters of the rival ISIS - as to whether the Taliban was betrayed, or had colluded with the US.

"This is psychologically damaging and will create concerns as to who may have betrayed Zawahiri," an intelligence analyst told The Straits Times.

Zawahiri had a US$25 million (S$34.5 million) bounty on his head over the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the US, and was living in what the senior administration official described as a "safe house" in VIP-dotted, affluent Sherpur in the middle of Kabul.

Security sources said there is little chance the Taliban did not know he was there.

"Zawahiri's presence in the Afghanistan-Pakistan area confirms that the region is still home to international terrorist groups," said Mr Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistan ambassador to the US and now a senior fellow and director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute.

"The operation shows that the US can still find identified terrorist leaders in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The question would be whether the Taliban enabled Zawahiri's elimination or the US did it without assistance," he told ST.

Zawahiri's death "marks the end of the Al-Qaeda old guard", Mr Haqqani added. "It will be a new Al-Qaeda generation that will lead the group from here on."

The New York-based Soufan Centre, a research group focusing on violent extremism, conflict and counter-terrorism, said Al-Qaeda was able to remain a coherent organisation under Zawahiri's leadership, but the killing and capture of myriad old-guard lieutenants in recent years have left it with a dwindling bench of potential successors.

Analysts say the likely successor is Saif al-Adel, said to be in Iran. But he could have difficulties connecting with younger cadres who emerged while he is in Iran, the Soufan Centre said.

He may also be tainted in certain circles by his long presence there, given Al-Qaeda's hostility towards Iran and Shi'ites, the think-tank added.

These factions may advocate another extremist like Abu Abd al-Karim al-Masri to take the helm, given his crucial involvement with Al-Qaeda in Syria, it added.