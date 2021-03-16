Airport, highways shut down as winter storm batters western US

DENVER • A dangerous winter storm has pummelled parts of the US Rockies and western plains with heavy snow, shutting down Denver's busy airport and forcing the closure of major highways.

Snowfall and blizzard conditions hit the area over the weekend, the National Weather Service said, and one metre of snow had dropped in high-altitude areas.

In Cheyenne, Wyoming, about 66cm of snow had fallen by noon of Saturday, the National Weather Service reported, setting a new two-day record for the city.

"Stay home. you will be stranded!" the agency's Cheyenne office posted on Twitter.

The message was echoed by police agencies throughout the region, as National Guard soldiers rescued stuck motorists.

"We are responding to a bunch of stranded people in their cars throughout the county," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, south of Denver, said on Twitter, adding: "Please, please stay home."

All state government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties not essential to public safety were expected to be closed yesterday due to the extreme weather conditions, Governor Jared Polis said in a statement.

In eastern Colorado, wind gusts of 72kmh prompted the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon to issue a blizzard warning for about a 145km stretch of the state's urban corridor along Interstate 25. The warning was extended to the Denver metropolitan area, said National Weather Service meteorologist Frank Cooper in Boulder, Colorado.

The deteriorating conditions forced Denver International Airport to close all six of its runways, officials said.

