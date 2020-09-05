Airlines call for Covid-test trial for US-UK flights

WASHINGTON • Major airlines want the US and British governments to launch a passenger testing trial for the coronavirus for flights between London and New York to pave the way for a resumption of more international travel.

In a letter to government transportation officials seen by Reuters, the chief executives of Airlines for America, Airlines UK, Heathrow Airport and Virgin Atlantic Airways said both governments should "establish passenger testing solutions in air travel. "We believe that in the immediate absence of a vaccine, testing of passengers in aviation provides the best and most effective frontline defence."

They urged the governments to establish a testing trial between New York and London by month's end "to gather real world evidence and data".

Ms Sharon Pinkerton, senior vice-president at Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines Co, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, told reporters on Thursday the industry wanted a pilot programme to help boost international travel.

US international travel has fallen by 87 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic, which has battered the airline industry.

"One of the key steps to recovery is setting up an international pilot programme between the US and either Europe, Canada, somewhere in the Pacific," she said, saying that could help eliminate some of the international quarantines now in place.

The US Transportation Department said it "stands ready to support the safe resumption of international flights between the US and Europe. Conversations are ongoing between the federal government, international partners, and industry stakeholders on these matters."

A United Kingdom government representative declined to comment on the proposal. In March, US President Donald Trump barred most non-US citizens who had been in the UK recently from entering the United States - restrictions also imposed on travellers in the European Union and China. Americans can travel to the UK, but have been required since spring to spend two weeks in quarantine on arrival.

Meanwhile, G-20 foreign ministers on Thursday sought international cooperation over easing travel restrictions and reopening borders, as months of coronavirus shutdowns exert a drag on the global economy.

National shutdowns of varying intensity and duration have taken a toll on livelihoods around the globe as businesses are shuttered, revenues plunge and millions are forced out of work. "During the meeting, foreign ministers acknowledged the importance of opening borders, uniting families, and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive," the G-20 group said in a joint statement.

The ministers also discussed the "importance of coordinating precautionary measures" across borders to protect lives and livelihoods, added the statement following a virtual meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The oil-rich kingdom, which has suspended international travel for months in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, holds the G-20 presidency this year. "Reopening borders, in accordance with all the protective measures... will help our economies to thrive, people to prosper, and will of course bring hope for humanity," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Farhan was quoted as saying in the statement.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said concerns were growing that the current travel restrictions "could outlast the immediate crisis".

He urged the G-20 ministers to agree on "common criteria" to lift the restrictions based on a scientific approach.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE