Aides: Trump rejected draft statement praising McCain

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump nixed issuing a statement that praised the heroism and life of Senator John McCain, telling senior aides he preferred to issue a tweet before posting one on Saturday night that did not include any kind words for the late Arizona Republican.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John Kelly and other White House aides advocated for an official statement that gave the decorated Vietnam War prisoner of war plaudits for his military and Senate service and called him a "hero", according to current and former White House aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.

The original statement was drafted before Mr McCain, 81, died on Saturday, and Ms Sanders and others edited a final version this weekend that was ready for the President, the aides said.

But Mr Trump told aides he wanted to post a brief tweet instead, and the statement praising Mr McCain's life was not released.

"My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!" Mr Trump posted last Saturday evening shortly after Mr McCain's death from brain cancer was announced.

"It's atrocious," Mr Mark Corallo, a former spokesman for Mr Trump's legal team and a long-time Republican strategist, said of Mr Trump's reaction to Mr McCain's death.

"At a time like this, you would expect more of an American president when you're talking about the passing of a true American hero."

The break with precedent of previous presidents - who have typically released effusive official statements for noteworthy Americans upon their death - underscored the bitter relationship between the two men, people close to them said.

White House aides instead posted statements from officials other than the President praising Mr McCain. By Sunday afternoon, the Vice-President, Secretary of State, Homeland Security Secretary, Defence Secretary, National Security Adviser, White House press secretary, Education Secretary, Interior Secretary and others had posted statements lauding the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush issued glowing eulogies as well.

Other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, released similar statements.

As tributes poured in, the President, who once said Mr McCain was "not a war hero", spent much of Sunday at his golf course in Virginia and did not utter a word publicly. In the afternoon, he returned to the White House, where the flags were lowered to half-staff in honour of Mr McCain.

Mr McCain requested that Mr Bush and Mr Obama deliver eulogies at his funeral, while not inviting Mr Trump.

White House aides said it is unclear whether Mr Trump will go to Capitol Hill, where Mr McCain is to lie in state on Friday.

In abruptly seizing control of the Republican Party in 2016, Mr Trump frequently denigrated Mr McCain, who stood as an embodiment of the GOP for decades. Mr Trump had repeatedly declined to say anything nice about Mr McCain, leaving him out of a speech this month commemorating the signing of a defence-spending Bill with the senator's name on it.

THE WASHINGTON POST

