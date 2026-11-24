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AI, spies and Jensen Huang: A timeline of the Nvidia scandal

American AI chip giant Nvidia has been caught in a scandal since revelations of newly-reinstated boss Jensen Huang’s extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

American AI chip giant Nvidia has been caught in a scandal since revelations of newly-reinstated boss Jensen Huang’s extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Here is a timeline:

Oct 29: The report

The New York Times reports that Huang, the Nvidia chief executive and co-founder, was the target of a Chinese spy plot.

The newspaper says US intelligence officials had concluded that Alice Huang – a Chinese executive linked to Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International – had been funnelling information to Beijing.

It adds that Megaspeed is suspected of steering Nvidia AI chips to China, citing unnamed sources.

Oct. 31: Trump support

US President Donald Trump voices his support for the “brilliant” Nvidia chief and says Washington is looking on “very closely”.

Nov 9: Huang admits affair

Nvidia’s board announces it has opened a probe into Jensen Huang after he acknowledges an extramarital affair, for which he is “deeply sorry”.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun rejects the spying allegations as “entirely baseless vilification and smearing”.

US-based Rosen Law Firm says it has filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Huang and Nvidia of failing to disclose information to shareholders about his links to a suspected Chinese spy.

On Wall Street, Nvidia shares fall as much as eight percent during trading, wiping out around US$300 billion (S$387.5 billion) in market value.

Nov 11: Hong Kong passport

Taiwan’s immigration agency says that Alice Huang used a Hong Kong passport to enter the island.

The suspected spy had been seen at a dinner in May 2025 hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei.

Nov 12: Huang quits

Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia’s chief executive.

Nvidia says Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO.

Trump says former Apple boss Tim Cook should take over.

Beijing accuses the US of using spying claims as a pretext to impose a technological “blockade” on China.

Megaspeed says it is investigating whether it complied with export controls on sensitive microchips, and will work with the US government.

Singaporean authorities say Alice Huang was barred from re-entering the country in February after providing inaccurate information during a probe into Megaspeed.

Nov 13: Summoned by Congress

Malaysian authorities say they are investigating Speedmatrix, a local subsidiary of Megaspeed, over the possible diversion of advanced AI chips to other countries.

US lawmakers summon Jensen Huang to face questions. He is to give a public testimony on Dec 3 before a Senate committee and also appear at a closed-door hearing on Dec 1 before members of the House of Representatives.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will also testify over reports alleging his department may have failed to act on suspicions that Megaspeed was helping reroute Nvidia technology to China.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blames the Commerce Department for failing to blacklist Megaspeed, saying on CNBC that the Treasury, the Defense Department, the US Trade Representative’s office and the State Department had backed adding Megaspeed to a trade blacklist “for months”.

Beijing says it opposes any additional US export controls on chip sales to China.

Nov 15: Petition for Huang

Megaspeed confirms that Alice Huang left the company more than a year ago and currently has no role there.

Bessent calls on Nvidia to explain whether it knowingly allowed its AI chips to reach China.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk and other Silicon Valley figures are among more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter calling for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia chief.

Trump says he would be open to the idea of the former chief’s return.

Nov 16: New export controls

The Trump administration announces tougher export controls on AI chips, aiming to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia’s technology remotely.

Under the new rules, data centres anywhere in the world will need a US licence to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other countries under US arms embargoes.

The rules will also require data centre operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil to obtain a licence from the US to ship advanced chips from Nvidia and other American firms to clients in those countries.

The US government confirms it is investigating Megaspeed over chip exports.

Nov 18: Nvidia results

Nvidia reports reassuringly strong third quarter results which saw quarterly revenue double to more than US$115 billion, for net profit of US$65.3 billion.

The news helps to stem a collapse in the company’s share price, which had plunged by some 28 percent since the scandal erupted.

Nov 23: Huang returns, shares soar

Nvidia says its board has unanimously agreed – with “input” from senior US government officials – to reinstate Huang as CEO, sending shares soaring.

Trump reveals he spoke “directly” to the board. He calls the decision “correct and proper”, and says there is “no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security”.

Democrats and some Republicans swiftly denounce the reinstatement, arguing that neither the government nor Nvidia’s own board have finished investigating and that many questions – including about national security – remain unanswered. AFP