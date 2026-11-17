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AI mistook a bag of chips for a gun, US teenagers’ lawsuit says

The AI system detected the hand position of one of the teenagers while holding an item as a potential threat.

WASHINGTON – Four current and former students of a high school in the US city of Baltimore said in a lawsuit filed on Nov 17 that their civil rights had been violated when an artificial intelligence surveillance system alerted the police to a gun that was actually a bag of chips.

The students had been waiting for a ride home from football practice at Kenwood High School on Oct 20, 2025. One of them was eating Cool Ranch Doritos, a snack from their coach, the lawsuit said.

Suddenly, police officers arrived with guns drawn and ordered the teenagers, who are Black, to their knees, handcuffed them and searched them, the lawsuit said.

“The encounter was terrifying and life-threatening,” the lawsuit said. “With armed police encircling them for no apparent reason, each student feared for his life and the lives of his friends.”

The teenagers are suing Omnilert, an AI gun-detection technology company; Baltimore County and its police department; and Baltimore County Public Schools. Representatives for the company and the government agencies did not immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment on the evening of Nov 17.

After the episode, the school district and the police said in a statement that both agencies were “committed to taking additional steps to ensure all staff fully understand and follow established protocols to prevent such incidents from occurring again”.

The surveillance system scans security footage for firearms, the lawsuit said. Through a camera near where the teenagers were standing, Omnilert mistook the chips for a gun.

A school resource officer and the principal later made light of the ordeal, with texts using emoji, the lawsuit said.

“It was a bag of chips,” the principal, Catherine Smith, texted to administrators using four crying from laughter emoji, according to the lawsuit.

The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education investigated the episode, found no evidence of racial bias and said the AI system had detected the hand position of one of the teenagers while holding an item as a potential threat, WMAR-TV reported.

The report highlighted system flaws, including that the principal had not seen a cancellation notice from other school staff members and had contacted the police, the TV station reported.

One of the teenagers is a current student and the three others are now in college, the lawsuit said.

Their constitutional rights to protecting due process and their right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures were violated, the lawsuit said.

By suing, the teenagers and their families want recognition from the police, the school and the company that what happened to them was unacceptable, said Len Kamdang of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonprofit legal organisation representing them.

The teenagers also want school officials and the police to enact protocols to prevent false alerts from triggering armed police responses, he said.

All the officers had photos of one of the boys holding a bag of chips, Kamdang said, adding, “This case is ultimately about how human beings allowed AI to substitute for their judgment.”

One of the officers later told the teenagers that it was a good thing they had not run, underscoring the dangers Black people face during interactions with law enforcement officers, Kamdang said.

“For anyone with children, that is a scary, scary situation,” he said. “For a Black student, especially a young Black man in America, that is a life or death situation.” NYTIMES