AI job loss scare looms over American politics

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Public anger in the US over AI-linked layoffs is spreading. Residents in suburban towns near Philadelphia, as elsewhere, have put up signs to show opposition to data centres, the physical backbone of AI.

PHILADELPHIA – As artificial intelligence begins to displace workers at a visible scale, Washington is scrambling for answers.

One potential solution may be closer than expected: President Donald Trump is preparing to host leaders of top AI firms at the White House soon to discuss an idea that would once have been considered fringe – government equity stakes in AI companies.

The urgency is clear. Generative AI reached commercial maturity in 2024. Now, two years later, companies are replacing workers in large numbers. More than 115,000 jobs have already been lost to AI in 2026.

Public sentiment reflects that shift. Only 17 per cent of Americans believe AI will have a positive impact on the country over the next decade, according to a February 2026 survey by the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center.

Optimism is largely confined to the use of AI in medical research (57 per cent), while expectations for improvements in government effectiveness (24 per cent), the economy (19 per cent) and US-China relations (5 per cent) remain low.

Frustration with policymakers cuts across party lines. Nearly two-thirds of respondents say the government has done too little to regulate AI, including majorities of Democrats, independents and Republicans.

“Concern about AI is bipartisan and the public is waiting to see what politicians will do,” said University of Pennsylvania professor Matt Levendusky, reacting to the study. “This offers real potential rewards to either party if they can convince the public that they have the correct approach.”

Yet Washington has moved hesitantly. AI job losses are diffuse, not concentrated in the way factory closures once devastated the industrial Midwest. Meanwhile, tech companies remain major political donors and unions, while vocal, represent only a slice of the white-collar workforce now at risk.

Even so, the unions are demanding a greater say over AI deployment, arguing that workers must be included in how the technology is designed and implemented.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations , the largest labour union in the US, has called for transparency about AI usage, guarantees against layoffs or pay cuts from AI implementation and bans on automating hiring, firing and discipline decisions.

Many unions are bargaining to insert AI protections in their contracts. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) secured new safeguards on AI tools in digital technologies, including transparency on automated workplace surveillance. Members of the NewsGuild-CWA ⁠won a landmark arbitration case forcing the company that owns the Politico news website to shut down in May 2026 two AI tools that produced error-strewn reports without editorial review.

The National Nurses United – representing more than 225,000 registered nurses nationwide – has insisted that no technology affecting patient care can be introduced without union approval. “Hands-on work of caring for other people cannot and should not ever be automated,” it stated in its Nurses and Patients’ Bill of Rights as AI implementation grows in hospitals for better illness detection and to save time and burnout.

Darrell West, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation, sees union efforts as necessary but insufficient.

“AI is hitting both white- and blue-collar jobs. Any task that is repetitive can be automated. Unions are trying to make sure reasonable safeguards are in place and large numbers of workers aren’t displaced without any retraining that will help them find other positions,” he told The Straits Times.

Such safeguards must be paired with government-led retraining programmes, he added. “But the Trump administration has not done much to encourage job retraining. It has cut federal programmes designed to help workers and give them new skills,” he said.

Public anger is spreading. In Philadelphia, as elsewhere, signs against data centres are popping up in neighbourhoods. The ubiquitous data centres, usually massive featureless, shed-like structures that employ few workers, are the physical backbone of AI. They are blamed for causing noise and straining water and electricity supplies. They cause utility bills to jump, up to 267 per cent over five years in some areas.

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich, made famous by a Hollywood movie where Julia Roberts portrayed her, has collected nearly 4,000 complaints against data centres across the nation. She says she is not against data centres in principle but is pushing for more transparency for sustainable, secure and efficient practices.

Law enforcement agencies in Philadelphia have warned that extremist groups could target such facilities.

Policy responses are emerging but remain fragmented. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has focused her legislative career on reforming the economy to protect the middle and working classes, has warned of an existential threat from unmitigated corporate automation. She has called for higher taxes on corporations, capital gains and AI infrastructure such as data centres as a way to ensure that “the American people share in the success of this technology”.

Since AI is built on the collective knowledge of humanity, the wealth it generates must benefit humanity. This is the premise for a legislative proposal from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a prominent leader of the American progressive movement.

In a June 1 op-ed for The New York Times, he introduced the American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act. It envisions a one-time 50 per cent tax on each AI company’s stock, paid in shares, depositing the equity into a public fund that gives ordinary Americans voting rights, board representation and, eventually, dividends. Through voting shares and board seats, the federal government would have the power to block decisions deemed harmful.

It is a controversial proposal in a market economy, amounting to a forced equity transfer from private companies. But in other parts of the world, including the European Union, Britain and Singapore, governments have been investing in AI one way or another.

Some leaders of some top AI companies, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei and xAI’s Elon Musk, who are about to launch trillion-dollar initial public offerings, have floated versions of this idea themselves.

For a White House that has already spearheaded the government owning stakes in 20 private companies spanning semiconductors, quantum computing and rare earths, it is not an unthinkable measure.

In fact, President Trump is more than sold on it. But what problem would that solution address?

It won’t stop job losses. Rather, it would give Americans a financial stake in AI firms’ profits that could fund retraining or provide a cushion to a retrenched worker.

“If the American people can benefit from the success of AI, they’re going to like it better,” Trump told reporters on June 5.

His former AI czar David Sacks has warned against nationalisation of AI companies. The challenge is conflict of interest: the government would be regulating an industry in which it also invests.

Increasingly, the political consequences of AI adoption are becoming clear.

A recent Brookings study found that counties in the US most exposed to AI automation, many of them Democratic-leaning urban hubs, showed higher levels of political anxiety.

Sixty-two of the 100 most AI-exposed counties – with the most software engineers, data scientists and tech workers – voted for Democrats in 2024. States with concentrations of AI-exposed work – Massachusetts, New York, California and Washington DC – also tend to lean towards voting blue.

“These areas are now experiencing higher anxiety about AI-driven job dislocation than workers in red places,” the study published on June 3 noted, raising the possibility that discontent could reshape the party’s base.

“America’s bluest counties may become hotbeds of some of the AI era’s most agitated voters,” it said.

That electoral vulnerability could make a difference. The 2026 midterms, now just months away, may offer the first electoral test of AI-driven anxiety. By 2028, the issue could rival trade and globalisation or even the Covid-19 pandemic as a defining political issue.

If Trump moves forward with a bold proposal, such as government stakes in AI firms, he could seize the initiative on an issue where public opinion is still fluid.

If not, the Democrats, who favour tax, redistribution and worker protection frameworks, are positioning to make AI inequality a central campaign theme.

The party that moves first will own the issue. The voters who have lost jobs, and many more who fear they will too, will be watching.