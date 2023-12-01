After Elon Musk’s tirade, X faces prospect of more advertisers fleeing

SAN FRANCISCO - Social media company X faces the prospect of more advertisers fleeing and has no clear fix in sight, ad industry experts said, after billionaire owner Elon Musk lashed out at some of the biggest brands for dropping the platform.

Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery suspended advertising on X in November following Mr Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic post that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people.

After apologising for his post while speaking at a New York Times DealBook event on Nov 29, Mr Musk unleashed a profanity-laced tirade against advertisers for fleeing the platform and accused the brands of “blackmail”.

He appeared to single out Walt Disney chief executive Bob Iger, who spoke earlier at the event and said an association with X was “was not a positive one for us”.

“Companies need to protect the brands they work for,” said Mr Lou Paskalis, founder of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory and former head of global media at Bank of America. “This isn’t advertisers getting together in a secret clubhouse to support an agenda.”

In a memo to employees on Nov 30, which was seen by Reuters, X chief executive Linda Yaccarino said Mr Musk’s interview was “candid and profound,” and encouraged staff to watch it. She reiterated that X’s mission is to be an open platform without censorship.

“Our principles do not have a price tag, nor will they be compromised - ever,” the memo said.

The Tesla chief also acknowledged that an extended boycott by advertisers could bankrupt X, formerly Twitter, but suggested that the public would blame the brands and not him for a potential collapse.

However, Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg said: “If anyone is killing X, it’s Elon Musk – not advertisers.”

“Should X collapse, an autopsy would reveal a series of platform policy decisions, staffing cuts, tweets and antagonistic comments by Mr Musk that have driven away X’s primary source of revenue,” Ms Enberg said.

An executive at a major global ad-buying firm, who declined to be named, said only one major client was continuing to advertise on X.

“(Mr Musk) seems to be hell-bent on destroying the platform,” the executive said.

X risks not only losing corporate advertisers, but also money from political candidates, a revenue stream that reopened after the platform lifted a ban on political ads.

US political ad spending in 2024 – when a presidential election will be held – is expected to reach a record US$10.2 billion (S$13.6 billion), according to AdImpact, which tracks political ads.

Mr Mike Nellis, chief executive of Authentic, a digital marketing agency that works with Democratic candidates including US President Joe Biden, said he planned to speak with all his clients about whether or not to spend on X.

“Telling major advertisers and Bob Iger to go F themselves might be the final nail in the coffin,” Mr Nellis said.