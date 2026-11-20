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Since the attack, AFP journalist Christina Assi has campaigned tirelessly for justice for her slain colleague and to improve safety for journalists in war zones.

NEW YORK - AFP journalist Christina Assi, who lost a leg in an Israeli strike reporting from the Lebanese border and has become a vocal campaigner for reporters’ safety, was honoured by the Committee to Protect Journalists on Nov 19.

In October 2023, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six others were wounded, including AFP journalists Assi and Dylan Collins, while covering the conflict near the Israeli border.

An independent AFP investigation concluded that two Israeli 120mm tank shells were fired from the Jordeikh area in northern Israel.

The findings were corroborated by other international investigations, including those conducted by Reuters, CPJ, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders.

Since the attack Assi, a Lebanese photographer and photo editor, has campaigned tirelessly for justice for her slain colleague, to improve safety for journalists in war zones, and to support a programme aimed at helping reporters injured in the field.

In July 2024, she carried the Olympic flame in Paris, in tribute to journalists who died on assignment.

“I am happy and honoured, but at the same time, angry and sad by the reasons for it,” Assi told AFP ahead of the awards.

“We lost so many colleagues in the past three years, and everything we’ve done so far and our advocacy just feels like it’s not enough.”

AFP news director Phil Chetwynd said ahead of the award ceremony that “the attack on Christina and her journalist colleagues is a clear war crime.”

“AFP has repeatedly demanded answers from Israel and has received only silence. We cannot allow a culture of impunity to be accepted,” he added.

Other journalists decorated with CPJ’s Press Freedom Award on Nov 19 included Hungarian investigative reporter Szabolcs Panyi, who probed graft under Viktor Orban, and Colombian journalist Estefany Rodriguez, who was arrested in the United States while reporting on immigration enforcement.

CPJ is an independent US-based organisation dedicated to defending press freedom around the world. AFP