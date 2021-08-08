Afghan who worked for US military starts new life in California

SACRAMENTO • It was a bittersweet reunion in America for two Afghan brothers who have fled violence and threats in their country.

Mr Sayed Abdul Wase Majidi, whose work as a translator for the US military could make him a Taleban target in his homeland, landed late last Thursday at Sacramento airport after being airlifted from Kabul and then going through US government processing at Fort Lee, a military base in Virginia.

He had to leave his mother, a brother, and two nephews behind. Mr Majidi was among 200 Afghans the United States brought out a week ago in an effort to protect translators and others who risk Taleban retaliation because they or their relatives helped the US military in a 20-year Afghanistan campaign that is now winding down.

Mr Majidi was met last Thursday by another brother, Mr Sayad Khalil Majidi, who arrived in Sacramento, California, two years ago. Mr Sayad Khalil Majidi, who is the older brother, said he was once a technician for Afghanistan's Tolo TV, the country's largest private broadcaster.

The older Mr Majidi stared intently at the staircase where arriving passengers descended. When the younger brother finally arrived, they engaged in a subdued embrace. The older Mr Majidi's two sons and Mr Mohammad Safa, a childhood friend who also had worked as an interpreter for the US military, soon joined with more exuberant greetings.

"I am very thankful, but unfortunately, my brother and my two nephews are in Afghanistan. It is very concerning," Mr Sayad Khalil Majidi said in a telephone interview on Friday. "All of these people know my brother was working with the US military as a translator. The people who worked for the US Army and the others, the UK army, they are in danger for themselves and their families."

The younger Mr Majidi also expressed concern for family members left behind. Certain Afghans are being granted special immigrant visas (SIVs) entitling them to bring their spouses and children, but not parents and siblings.

Mr Sayed Abdul Wase Majidi left alone. As many as 50,000 or more people could eventually be evacuated in "Operation Allies Refuge", the airlift of SIV applicants.

Around 75,000 other Afghans have been resettled in the US in the last decade, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a recent statement, adding that there is a "moral obligation" for the country "to help those who have helped us".

REUTERS