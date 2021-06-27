For Subscribers
News analysis
Afghan President's Washington visit indicates lifeline for Kabul
If the US maintains some air support, govt in Afghanistan could hold out against Taleban
The United States' withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan leaves a government in Kabul that is all but under siege, with new US intelligence estimating that it could last as little as six months after the scheduled complete withdrawal on Sept 11.
But on Friday, President Joe Biden assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani: "We're going to stick with you and we're going to do our best to see to it you have the tools you need.
