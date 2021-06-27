News analysis

Afghan President's Washington visit indicates lifeline for Kabul

If the US maintains some air support, govt in Afghanistan could hold out against Taleban

US Bureau Chief
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Friday. US forces are scheduled to withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept 11, leaving the Kabul government all but under siege by the Taleban. But hours before Mr Ghani's visit, the US executed two drone strikes against Taleban positions in northern Afghanistan.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The United States' withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan leaves a government in Kabul that is all but under siege, with new US intelligence estimating that it could last as little as six months after the scheduled complete withdrawal on Sept 11.

But on Friday, President Joe Biden assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani: "We're going to stick with you and we're going to do our best to see to it you have the tools you need.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 27, 2021, with the headline 'Afghan President's Washington visit indicates lifeline for Kabul'.
