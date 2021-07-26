Afghan forces' priority is to slow pace of Taleban's advance: US

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE (Alaska) • US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the Afghan security forces' first job was to make sure they could slow the Taleban's momentum before attempting to retake territory, as Afghan forces plan to consolidate forces around strategically important parts of the country.

Reuters has reported that the Afghan military is overhauling its war strategy against the Taleban to concentrate forces around the most critical areas such as the capital Kabul and other cities, border crossings and vital infrastructure.

"They are consolidating their forces around the key population centres," Mr Austin told reporters during a visit to Alaska last Saturday. "In terms of whether or not it will stop the Taleban, I think the first thing to do is to make sure that they can slow the momentum," the Pentgon chief added, speaking as the US military is set to end its mission in Afghanistan on Aug 31, on orders from President Joe Biden.

Mr Austin said he believed the Afghans had the capability and the capacity to make progress, but added: "We'll see what happens."

The politically perilous strategy appears to be a military necessity as over-stretched Afghan troops try to prevent the loss of provincial capitals, which could deeply fracture the country.

Taleban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory, which the Pentagon estimated last Wednesday now extends to over half of Afghanistan's district centres.

The Taleban is also putting pressure on the outskirts of half of the provincial capitals, trying to isolate them.

The swift territorial gains by the Taleban are rattling Afghans just as the United States withdraws from a war that succeeded in punishing Al-Qaeda following its Sept 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, but failed to deliver anything close to peace for Afghanistan.

The US has continued to carry out air strikes to support Afghan government forces that have been under pressure from the Taleban as US-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country.

Mr Biden has promised to provide financial assistance to Afghan forces and to redouble diplomatic efforts to revive stalled peace talks.

Mr Biden last Friday authorised up to US$100 million (S$136 million) from an emergency fund to meet "unexpected urgent" refugee needs stemming from the situation in Afghanistan, including for Afghan special immigration visa applicants.

For years, the US military has been trying to get Afghan troops off of far-flung checkpoints - static positions that can easily be overrun by Taleban forces.

REUTERS