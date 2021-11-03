Advisers to US drug agency to vote on Pfizer's jab for kids aged five to 11

WASHINGTON • The United States could begin administering Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to children aged five to 11 as soon as today, after a panel of outside experts was yesterday due to vote on how broadly the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should recommend its use in the age group.

The country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorisation of the vaccine in the age group last Friday, but CDC director Rochelle Walensky must make her recommendations before it can be rolled out.

While the vote from the CDC's advisory committee on immunisation practices will be considered by Dr Walensky, she disregarded its advice last month when she issued a broader recommendation for booster doses of the Pfizer shot than the panel had supported.

The US government and Pfizer have already begun distributing the vaccine in preparation for a broad roll-out for children, many of whom are now back in school.

"Over the next couple of days, several million doses will start arriving at local paediatricians and family doctors offices, pharmacies, children's hospitals, community health centres, rural health clinics and other locations," White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said.

Mr Zients said the US has enough supply of the Pfizer vaccine for all 28 million children aged five to 11.

Some children may be able to get their first shots as soon as today.

The FDA has authorised a 10mcg dose of Pfizer's vaccine in young children. The original shot given to those aged at least 12 is 30mcg.

Advisers to the FDA last week said the lower dose could mitigate some of the rare side effects, such as a heart inflammation called myocarditis that has been linked to the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

The FDA has not yet authorised Moderna's vaccine in teenagers as it works to understand the rate of myocarditis linked to the shot. Moderna will delay seeking authorisation of its vaccine in younger children while the FDA completes its review for 12-to 17-year-olds.

While the rate of severe illness from Covid-19 in children is much lower than in adults, it is still the eighth-highest killer of children in the age group in the US this year, according to CDC data.

Only a few other countries, including China, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates, have so far cleared Covid-19 vaccines for children in this age group and younger.

