Actress Jane Fonda arrested during climate protest

Oscar winner Jane Fonda was arrested last Friday outside the US Capitol where she was protesting over climate change and demanding action to protect the environment. The 81-year-old film star and long-time activist was taken into custody with several others after 10 minutes of protesting on the Capitol steps, video posted on Fonda's Facebook page showed. "Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the US Capitol," a police spokesman said in a statement, which did not identify those detained. Fonda, dressed in a bright red overcoat, chanted climate action slogans before she was handcuffed and led away to cheers from fellow protesters. The protest may become a familiar sight on Capitol Hill. Fonda recently told the Los Angeles Times that she was moving to Washington for four months, fully committed to fighting global warming with a passion similar to that of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.