Actor Alec Baldwin charged with assault

NEW YORK • Actor Alec Baldwin, most recently famous for his impersonations of United States President Donald Trump, has been charged after a fight over a New York parking spot, the police said.

The 30 Rock sitcom actor, 60, "assaulted someone for a parking spot that they were both going for", New York Police Department detective Sophia Mason said last Friday.

Baldwin was arrested and charged with misdemeanour assault and harassment, the police said. He was met by dozens of photographers and camera crew on his release from a New York police station last Friday.

"Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story," a post on his foundation's Twitter account said. "However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much."

Baldwin has enjoyed a new wave of popularity in the last two years for his scathing impressions of Mr Trump on TV sketch series Saturday Night Live, winning an Emmy award.

Baldwin has a history of losing his temper. In 2014, he was given a summons for disorderly conduct after an argument with police who stopped him from riding his bike down a one-way street in New York.

The actor, who currently hosts the weekly TV talk show The Alec Baldwin Show, in 2012 denied punching a photographer who was trying to take photos of him with his partner, yoga teacher Hilaria Thomas.

REUTERS