Active shooter reported at food festival in California: Police

SACRAMENTO (REUTERS) - An active shooter was reported at a food festival in California on Sunday (July 28) and a police spokesman said there are casualties.

Few other details were immediately available. NBC Bay Area reported that ambulance crews were told 11 people "were down" after shots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual event south of San Jose.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show festival attendees scattering in confusion as at least one loud popping sound is heard in the background.

"What's going on?" a woman can be heard asking in one video. "Who'd shoot up a garlic festival?"

Founded in 1979, the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival features food, drink, live entertainment and cooking competitions. It says it is hosted by volunteers and describes itself as the world's greatest summer food festival.

It was being held at the outdoor Christmas Hill Park, where weapons of any kind are prohibited, according to the event’s website.

Festival officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gilroy is about 48 km south of San Jose.