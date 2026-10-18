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Across the US, ‘No Kings’ events seek to boost early voting for midterms

WASHINGTON - Carrying an umbrella painted with the words “vote, power, people,” retired teacher Sabine Carlson said the lesson plan for the Oct 17 “No King” marches was clear.

“It’s great to voice your anger, and we have long lists of complaints, but the most important thing of all is to go and vote,” the 66-year-old Democrat from Washington’s suburbs told AFP.

At the demonstration near the country’s Capitol, Carlson joined one of the estimated 3,000 events organised by the prominent anti-Trump movement across the United States on Oct 17.

Rather than holding massive marches, the latest “No Kings” events varied across the country – with honking convoys, concerts and neighbourhood gatherings. It was the fourth iteration of the demonstrations since US President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025.

The stated goal of the event was to fire up voters just as Americans begin casting ballots in the midterm elections, where Republicans, who hold the majority in Congress , face fierce opposition.

Democrats are seeking to take control of Congress by campaigning on cost of living issues and an unpopular war in the Middle East.

Focused on early voting ahead of election day on Nov 3, the events ranged from New York to Los Angeles and other blue stronghold cities, to small towns across the nation.

“I think it’s one of the most important votes that is coming up, and it’s really important to make people aware, and also make sure they know where to look up the procedures and make sure they’re registered correctly,” Carlson said.

“Don’t go to the wrong polling station.”

‘An act of joy’

Most areas of the United States allow voters to cast their ballots ahead of time, sometimes weeks in advance.

Alma Couverthie, who oversees grassroots-organising efforts for democracy watchdog Common Cause, said the point of the “No Kings” rallies was “reclaiming voting for what it truly is: an act of power, an act of service, and an act of joy”.

Trump has openly criticised the practice of mail-in voting, and opponents have expressed concern that the administration will attempt to undermine the results – especially if Republicans end up losing, as opinion polls show is likely.

By advocating for voting early, “No Kings” organisers hope to cut off the potential for any malfeasance.

“The best way to prevent any funny business from this administration after election day is to make sure that our turnout is massive, so clear and so overwhelming that our victory for democracy is impossible to question,” Couverthie said.

‘We want our country back’

One 52-year-old military veteran who joined the Oct 17 protest did so seeking catharsis from the current state of American politics.

“I am so disillusioned by what I thought I was serving versus what this country has become,” the Virginia resident told AFP, declining to give his name.

“Over the last 18 months – I finally came to this conclusion about six months ago – I’ve been mourning my country.”

Carrying an umbrella with the message “Vote for humanity. End this circus now. We want our country back,” he said he hoped to see “a robust response come Nov 3 from the American people”.

Beyond Washington, likeminded Americans echoed his hopes and fears.

Outside a church in Gastonia, North Carolina, women carried signs that read “Honk for Democracy” and “Make a plan to vote!”

In Portland, Maine, demonstrators bundled up against the autumn chill waved the American flag and carried signs reading “Your Vote is Your Voice” and “No Kings, No Cowards Collins,” in reference to Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins, who faces a tough re-election race.

In Wilton Manors, Florida, demonstrators spent the sunny day sporting shorts and sunglasses, carrying signs reading “Enough is enough”. AFP