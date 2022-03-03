Accused US Capitol rioter wanted to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from building, prosecutor says

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A Texas man who is the first person to stand trial for joining the Jan 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol told a friend he wanted to drag Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the building, a prosecutor said on Wednesday (March 2).

Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, is the first of some 750 people charged with joining the riot by Donald Trump's supporters to face trial in Washington.

Reffitt has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including carrying a semi-automatic handgun while on Capitol grounds.

"The defendant was the tip of this mob's spear," federal prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler told jurors in his opening statement, saying Reffitt led a mob of rioters up the Capitol's stairs to "overwhelm" police and storm the building.

Nestler said Reffitt texted a friend about plans to drag Pelosi and other lawmakers from the building.

"I just want to see Pelosi's head hitting every f***ing stair" of the building, Reffitt told the friend, according to the prosecutor.

Reffitt's lawyer, William Welch, gave a brief opening statement, addressing jurors for only two minutes.

"He exaggerates and he rants," Welch said of his client. "This trial will be about fact versus hype."

Some 200 defendants have already pleaded guilty to joining the mob, which sent lawmakers running for their lives. Reffitt's trial is an important test case as the US Justice Department attempts to secure convictions from the hundreds of defendants who have not taken plea deals.

They face charges ranging from unlawful picketing to seditious conspiracy, with which 11 people affiliated with the right-wing Oath Keepers were charged in January.

One of those 11 defendants, Joshua James, has a plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 5pm ET (6am on Thursday, Singapore time) - a likely sign that he will plead guilty.

Such a guilty plea would be a notable victory for the Justice Department, which hopes to secure a similar conviction against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and other defendants in the sedition case.