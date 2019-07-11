Accused sex trafficker built contacts in high places

WASHINGTON • For decades, Jeffrey Epstein, the finance whizz who was charged on Monday in Manhattan with sex trafficking, moved with open ease between the planet's highest echelons of power and what prosecutors portray as a sordid world of recruiting and sexually abusing teenage girls.

Epstein met leaders of the nation's top universities and research labs, travelled with presidents and princes, and managed money for leading business figures. He said the minimum investment he would handle was US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion).

Even as dozens of women were looking to police, prosecutors and courts to hold Epstein to account for his alleged sexual abuses, he was amassing a stunning list of contacts and, in some cases, defenders across the worlds of Hollywood movie-making, medical research, diplomacy, finance, politics and law.

From humble beginnings in Brooklyn's Coney Island as the son of a parks worker, Epstein, a college dropout, became a crackerjack trader on Wall Street - a maths genius who taught at a Manhattan private school until he was offered a job at Bear Stearns in 1976.

He made lots of money for some of the firm's wealthy clients, and in 1981, he set out on his own, becoming a financial adviser to Mr Leslie Wexner, founder of the Limited retail empire.

Before long, Epstein, now 66, was not just helping the rich get richer, but also building his own fortune - and flaunting it with a dazzling array of properties and perks. His house on Manhattan's Upper East Side was said to be the largest private home in the city, valued at US$77 million.

Epstein used his money to construct a worldwide network of contacts.

He donated large sums towards neuroscience research at Harvard and a California lab. He invited researchers to his New York house and talked maths with them over equations scrawled on a blackboard in his dining room.

He flew former president Bill Clinton and actor Kevin Spacey to Africa to promote Aids awareness. He was a member of the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Many influential people liked to be around Epstein. He was smart, curious and fun. And he often travelled with young girls, which struck some as odd.

Epstein, a well-connected financier whose friends have included President Donald Trump and Mr Clinton, was convicted previously of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Palm Beach mansion.

But he avoided federal prosecution in those cases with a 2007 plea deal negotiated by his lawyers with Mr Alexander Acosta, now the Labour Secretary in the Trump administration.

Under the deal, Epstein pleaded guilty to a state charge of soliciting prostitution from a minor and served 13 months in a county jail.

Mr Acosta, who was the top federal prosecutor in Miami at the time, has been the target of a campaign demanding his resignation over the relatively light sentence handed down to Epstein.

President Trump on Tuesday left open the possibility that he might fire Mr Acosta over the plea deal he struck last decade with Epstein, after top congressional Democrats called for his ouster.

Mr Acosta has been an "excellent secretary of labour", Mr Trump said, but he stopped short of saying Mr Acosta would remain a part of his Cabinet.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of sex trafficking as prosecutors accused him of luring dozens of girls as young as 14 to his luxury homes in New York and Florida and paying them for sex acts.

