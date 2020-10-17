Accept peaceful transfer of power? Yes, but polls must be honest: President

MIAMI • United States President Donald Trump said he would accept a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, but that the polls must be "honest", CNN reported on Thursday.

The guarded response was made after he hesitated for weeks to make the commitment of a peaceful transfer.

He continued to sow doubt over the election results on Thursday, CNN said, and made baseless claims about Obama administration officials spying on his 2016 campaign in an NBC town hall held at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

"They spied heavily on my campaign and they tried to take down a duly elected sitting president, and then they talk about 'will you accept a peaceful transfer?'

"And the answer is, yes, I will, but I want it to be an honest election and so does everybody else," Mr Trump said.

He added: "When I see thousands of ballots dumped in a garbage can and they happen to have my name on it, I'm not happy about it."

Mr Trump, in his exchange with NBC's Savannah Guthrie, made a variety of false claims about "unsolicited" and "fraudulent ballots".

When presented with the claim by his own Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher A. Wray that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, he again took a swipe at Mr Wray, saying: "Oh really? Then he's not doing a very good job."

Asked why he seemed to be laying the groundwork for doubt in the election results, the President said, as quoted by CNN: "I don't want that to happen."