Abortion rights centre stage ahead of Pennsylvania vote

DOYLESTOWN, United States - Ms Jen Sloan has voted Republican her entire life, but in the upcoming midterm election, the nurse living in suburban Pittsburgh will cast her first vote for Democrats.

Why? The 52-year-old Pennsylvanian fears for the future of abortion rights, which has become a key issue this election season.

The divorced mother of three said the US Supreme Court decision at the end of June – which struck down the half-a-century old Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing the federal right to abortion – “changed everything for me”.

Calling the move by the conservative-dominated court “a slap across my face,” Ms Sloan said she’d always considered the right as “something untouchable.”

“I never thought this would happen in my lifetime,” she said, explaining her decision to switch her vote.

Ms Sloan said she voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and again in the 2020 race he lost to the Democrat Joe Biden – but after the court’s decision, she says “that’s just not who I am.”

“I didn’t want to be aligned with that anymore.”

The state of Pennsylvania is among several key states in the upcoming election, scene of a tight Senate race that could decide control of the evenly-divided upper chamber.

Democrats there have identified the fight for abortion rights as a vital issue that could sway voters towards their camp.

At a recent rally in Doylestown, a northern suburb of Philadelphia, the national nonprofit organisation Planned Parenthood made their voices heard.

“Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania and we’re going to fight every day to make sure that that stays the case,” said Ms Lindsey Mauldin, the vice president of public policy and advocacy at one of the state’s Planned Parenthood branches.

“Our patients don’t come to our health centres for political reasons, they don’t come to our health centres for religious reasons; they come to our health centres because they need care,” she said, saying that patients from bordering states are also arriving seeking health services.

“Pennsylvania remains a very vital state in providing that care for patients in the northeast quadrant of the country,” she said, even though the state has fewer than 20 clinics for more than 12 million residents.

Standing among signs reading “My Body, My Choice”, Ms Angela Jacobs says it’s the first time she’s become active in politics.

But the 51-year-old felt moved to get engaged, saying in her early 20s she had an abortion and wants her own daughter, now 20, to have the same option.