A rotting stench haunts Florida's orange farms devastated by Hurricane Ian

DESOTO, Florida - The waters have receded, but the stink lingers. As Emma Reynolds Ezell surveys the damage that a night of 160-km-per-hour winds wrought on her orange groves, she just can't get over the stench.

It's nothing like the usual sweet citrus scent that drifts on the breeze. Instead, it's "swampy": The putrid odour of oozing mud that's filled the local ditches after the waters of nearby Lake Placid overflowed in the torrential rains.

It's been about a week since Ian struck.

One of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United States, the storm left millions of Florida homes without power, sparked a devastating storm surge and left dozens dead.

And only now are farmers finally able to make some of their first assessments of what the destruction will mean for the state's iconic US$6.7 billion (S$9.6 billion) citrus industry.

The early estimates are bad.

Growers like Ezell predict they've lost at least half their crop to wind damage. In some of the harder hit areas, it could be even worse, with reports of as much as 80 per cent of fruit getting blown off trees on some farms.

That's devastating to an industry that's already been dealing with a crippling crop disease.

And it's bad news for a world in the grips of shocking food inflation.

Orange juice futures traded in New York jumped to a six-year high this week amid the supply concerns, before giving back some of those gains.

Across Florida's Hardee and Highlands counties, in the heart of the citrus belt, the signs of disaster are everywhere.

Tree limbs, powerful enough to support the weight of the full-grown fruits that hang from their branches, have snapped right off and lay scattered on the ground.

In some places, the wind was so strong that the trees themselves were pulled right out of the earth, exposing their bare roots.

Ditches are overflowing with water, and in nearby DeSoto County, some areas are still so flooded or mud-ravaged that the roads are impassable.

But what's more striking than all that is the tens of thousands of pieces of dead fruit that litter the ground.