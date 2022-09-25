'A little bit hopeful': Singapore minister Vivian Balakrishnan on US-China ties

WASHINGTON - Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan says he is "a little bit hopeful" about relations between China and the United States after the two countries' foreign ministers met in New York on Friday.

"Clearly if you look at the rhetoric and the actions that have occurred across the Taiwan Strait in recent weeks it's an area of concern, I would even say grave concern," Dr Balakrishnan told The Straits Times after delivering his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

"But I am a little bit hopeful because there has been a meeting face to face… (and) I think both sides understand the gravity of the situation."

He said he hoped that "cool heads and good sense" will prevail and that the US and China would avoid the possibility of mishaps or miscalculations occurring.

"But that's an expression of hope, we'll have to wait and see," he said.

He also noted that the next two to three months would be a vital period to de-escalate the situation, and for tensions between the two countries to be dampened.

This included upcoming summits, which presented opportunities for the two global powers to meet.

He said: "I hope that the presidents of China and the United States will meet face to face, arrive at some kind of modus vivendi, and set the tone so that officials, ministers, all the stakeholders involved, can conduct constructive, hopefully positive negotiations."

Given multiple global anxieties - from the war in Ukraine to food and energy prices to US-China relations and climate change - the mood at the 77th UN General Assembly and related meetings in New York was "sombre" Dr Balakrishnan told Singapore media.

He noted that Europe and Russia were still very far apart on the issue of Ukraine.

"There's a very, very wide gap," he said. "And my sense of it right now as far as Ukraine is concerned is that conditions are not right for negotiations."

He said that Russia's mobilisation of reservists to strengthen its army in Ukraine was a bad sign.

"It shows escalating tension and the fact that we're not going to get a quick resolution," he added.