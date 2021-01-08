A day of mayhem

AROUND 2AM EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME (EDT)

The Associated Press calls one Georgia Senate run-off race for Reverend Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Fellow Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has a slight lead over his Republican rival David Perdue at this point.

AROUND NOON EDT ON WEDNESDAY

United States President Donald Trump takes the stage at the pro-Trump rally in front of the White House. He speaks for about an hour and encourages protesters to march on the US Capitol. A pro-Trump mob starts to mass outside Congress.

1PM

Congress starts a joint session, presided over by US Vice-President Mike Pence, debating states' electoral college voting results. They clear Alabama and Alaska before going on to debate Arizona's results. They are in the midst of Arizona's results when the storming of the Capitol takes place.

AROUND 2PM

Mob storms the Capitol. Protesters wearing "Make America Great Again" apparel and carrying Confederate flags make their way up the exterior steps of the Capitol. They begin pushing through barricades.

Lawmakers, staff and media shelter in the chambers and offices at first, before some are moved to a more secure location. A woman is reportedly shot inside the building.

3.13PM

Mr Trump tweets: "I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!"

3:31PM

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announces a citywide (6pm to 6am) curfew.

AROUND 4PM

US President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation.

4.16PM

The Associated Press calls race for Mr Ossoff.

5.40PM

Announcement that the Capitol complex is secure. Twitter announces that it will suspend Mr Trump's tweet for 12 hours. Facebook also announces it will block Mr Trump from posting for 24 hours.

JUST PAST 8PM

Debate resumes in Senate.

AROUND 9PM

Debate resumes in the House.

AROUND 10PM

Senate votes to reject Trump allies' objection to Arizona's electoral votes.

11.13PM

House votes to reject Trump allies' objection to Arizona's electoral votes.

12.43AM THURSDAY

Senate votes to reject Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes.

1AM

Mr Trump's deputy national security adviser and a key voice on China policy in his administration, Mr Matt Pottinger, resigns, Bloomberg reports.

2.30AM

House votes to reject Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes.

3.40AM

Mr Pence reads out the final vote count and confirms the results of the Nov 3 election. Congress officially certifies Mr Biden as the next US president.

4.10AM

Mr Trump releases a statement committing to "orderly transition" via his spokesman Dan Scavino's Twitter account.

Note: Local time is given. Local time (EDT) is 13 hours behind Singapore.