A day of mayhem

AROUND 2AM EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME (EDT)
The Associated Press calls one Georgia Senate run-off race for Reverend Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Fellow Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has a slight lead over his Republican rival David Perdue at this point.
AROUND NOON EDT ON WEDNESDAY
United States President Donald Trump takes the stage at the pro-Trump rally in front of the White House. He speaks for about an hour and encourages protesters to march on the US Capitol. A pro-Trump mob starts to mass outside Congress.
1PM
Congress starts a joint session, presided over by US Vice-President Mike Pence, debating states' electoral college voting results. They clear Alabama and Alaska before going on to debate Arizona's results. They are in the midst of Arizona's results when the storming of the Capitol takes place.
AROUND 2PM
Mob storms the Capitol. Protesters wearing "Make America Great Again" apparel and carrying Confederate flags make their way up the exterior steps of the Capitol. They begin pushing through barricades.
Lawmakers, staff and media shelter in the chambers and offices at first, before some are moved to a more secure location. A woman is reportedly shot inside the building.
3.13PM
Mr Trump tweets: "I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!"
3:31PM
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announces a citywide (6pm to 6am) curfew.
AROUND 4PM
US President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation.
4.16PM
The Associated Press calls race for Mr Ossoff.
5.40PM
Announcement that the Capitol complex is secure. Twitter announces that it will suspend Mr Trump's tweet for 12 hours. Facebook also announces it will block Mr Trump from posting for 24 hours.
JUST PAST 8PM
Debate resumes in Senate.
AROUND 9PM
Debate resumes in the House.
AROUND 10PM
Senate votes to reject Trump allies' objection to Arizona's electoral votes.
11.13PM
House votes to reject Trump allies' objection to Arizona's electoral votes.
12.43AM THURSDAY
Senate votes to reject Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes.
1AM
Mr Trump's deputy national security adviser and a key voice on China policy in his administration, Mr Matt Pottinger, resigns, Bloomberg reports.
2.30AM
House votes to reject Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes.
3.40AM
Mr Pence reads out the final vote count and confirms the results of the Nov 3 election. Congress officially certifies Mr Biden as the next US president.
4.10AM
Mr Trump releases a statement committing to "orderly transition" via his spokesman Dan Scavino's Twitter account.
Note: Local time is given. Local time (EDT) is 13 hours behind Singapore.